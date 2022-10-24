KBR (KBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. KBR has set its FY22 guidance at $2.53-2.65 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.53-$2.65 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KBR Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. KBR has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KBR’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in KBR by 71.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in KBR by 10.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in KBR by 11.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

