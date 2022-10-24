Avnet (AVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Avnet to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Avnet has set its Q1 guidance at $1.85-1.95 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avnet to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avnet Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Avnet

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avnet by 29.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

