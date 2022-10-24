Aspen Technology (AZPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Aspen Technology to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Aspen Technology has set its FY23 guidance at $6.40-$6.89 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $249.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $135.48 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.73.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $454,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $227.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

