Monro (MNRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $349.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.64 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, analysts expect Monro to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Stock Performance

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

In other Monro news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Monro by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Monro by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Monro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Monro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.