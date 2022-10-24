QuantumScape (QS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect QuantumScape to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). QuantumScape’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QuantumScape to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QS opened at $8.01 on Monday. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 6.16. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $3,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $68,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $3,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,155,533 shares of company stock worth $13,993,352 in the last 90 days. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after purchasing an additional 802,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 400,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 666,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 304,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 294,786 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after buying an additional 247,550 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on QS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

