MYR Group (MYRG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect MYR Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MYR Group stock opened at $89.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.09.

In other MYR Group news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $705,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,678. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

