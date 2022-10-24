Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $208.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,523.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 63.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

