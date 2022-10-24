CTS (CTS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. CTS has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.55 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CTS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTS Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CTS opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. CTS has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $45.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 0.74.

CTS Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CTS by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the first quarter worth $241,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

