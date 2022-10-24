Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. 43.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

