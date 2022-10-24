Barclays Trims South32 (LON:S32) Target Price to GBX 170

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 193 ($2.33) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
South32 Stock Performance
Shares of South32 stock opened at GBX 214 ($2.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £9.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 428.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 231.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 242.01. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185.22 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.50 ($3.70).
South32 Increases Dividend
About South32
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
