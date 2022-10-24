Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,275 at Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,350 ($16.31) to GBX 1,275 ($15.41) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,315 ($15.89).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,148 ($13.87) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,123.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,262.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 971.20 ($11.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74). The company has a market capitalization of £11.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.32%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

