Relx (LON:REL) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2022

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,612.71 ($31.57).

Relx Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,225 ($26.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. The firm has a market cap of £42.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,746.91. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,265.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,289.16.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relx

In other news, insider June Felix bought 2,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,204 ($26.63) per share, with a total value of £44,080 ($53,262.45).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

