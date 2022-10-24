Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARIS. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

ARIS opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 36.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

