Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASAN. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.05.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ASAN opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. Asana has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 290,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 89,053 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Asana by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.