Piper Sandler Lowers Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $62.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.73.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $180.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 54.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Alteryx by 798.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

