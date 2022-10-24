Morgan Stanley Cuts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $72.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.73.

Alteryx Stock Performance

NYSE:AYX opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $180.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.90 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Alteryx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 77.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 798.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

