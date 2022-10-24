Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $31.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.93.

BE opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.02. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $82,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,547.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $82,420.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,547.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,801 shares of company stock worth $1,455,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

