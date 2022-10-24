Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BALY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bally’s by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bally’s by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

