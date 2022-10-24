Credit Suisse Group Lowers Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target to $7.00

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BDN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE BDN opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 447.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,206,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,839,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after acquiring an additional 442,963 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,080,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 96,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

