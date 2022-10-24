Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.10.

Bally’s Stock Performance

Shares of BALY stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter worth $652,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter worth $1,259,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bally’s by 133.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 522,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Bally’s by 26.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 141,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Articles

