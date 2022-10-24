Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.10.
Bally’s Stock Performance
Shares of BALY stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter worth $652,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter worth $1,259,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bally’s by 133.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 522,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Bally’s by 26.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 141,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Bally’s Company Profile
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
