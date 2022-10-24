Financial Survey: Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86

Profitability

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.33%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.47%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 4.25% -3.49% -2.43% InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 186.53% 15.32% 9.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $169.15 million 9.08 $16.38 million $0.10 175.70 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $147.71 million 7.73 $294.97 million $2.08 3.89

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

