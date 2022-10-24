Head-To-Head Contrast: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) vs. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of China Liberal Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Zovio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and China Liberal Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -17.80% -144.02% -21.50% China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Zovio has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Liberal Education has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zovio and China Liberal Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $263.03 million 0.02 -$42.35 million ($1.23) -0.14 China Liberal Education $3.91 million 3.68 -$1.25 million N/A N/A

China Liberal Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zovio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zovio and China Liberal Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 1 0 0 0 1.00 China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zovio currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,736.07%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance. It also provides counseling services and support comprising recruiting and admissions, student financing and financial aid processing, and student retention advising; and marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communication strategies, brand identity advertising, media planning and strategy, video, data science and analysis, marketing to potential students, and other promotional and communication services. The company serves higher education institutions, employers, and learners. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it sells textbooks and other course materials, and AI-space products to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

