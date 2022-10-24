Reviewing Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) & F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) and F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and F-star Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 2 2 0 2.50 F-star Therapeutics 0 5 1 0 2.17

Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $80.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.90%. F-star Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 282.17%. Given F-star Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe F-star Therapeutics is more favorable than Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.09 billion 2.38 $205.38 million $3.99 13.03 F-star Therapeutics $21.17 million 6.40 -$31.28 million ($1.50) -4.19

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and F-star Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than F-star Therapeutics. F-star Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prestige Consumer Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of F-star Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of F-star Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and F-star Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare 18.53% 13.27% 5.55% F-star Therapeutics N/A -42.83% -32.78%

Risk and Volatility

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F-star Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats F-star Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye redness relief, Compound W wart removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, Debrox ear wax removals, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, TheraTears dry eye relief, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About F-star Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients. It is also developing first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial targeting the costimulatory CD137 receptor and the inhibitory PD-L1 ligand. In addition, the company is also evaluating FS120 and SB 11285 for patients with advanced cancers, which are under Phase 1 clinical trials. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.