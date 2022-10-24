Critical Review: Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) & Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) and Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 6 3 0 2.33 Woodside Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $88.46, indicating a potential upside of 52.36%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 25.39% 31.63% 15.43% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $26.21 billion 2.46 $6.12 billion $7.62 7.62 Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 3.03 $1.98 billion N/A N/A

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Woodside Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Woodside Energy Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream and refining assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved SCO reserves were 6,998 MMbbl; total proved plus probable SCO reserves were 7,535 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 12,168 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 20,249 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

