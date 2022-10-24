Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) PT Lowered to €690.00 at Societe Generale

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from €715.00 ($729.59) to €690.00 ($704.08) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kering from €900.00 ($918.37) to €610.00 ($622.45) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kering from €700.00 ($714.29) to €520.00 ($530.61) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Kering from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kering from €685.00 ($698.98) to €650.00 ($663.27) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $686.89.

Kering Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58. Kering has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $84.02.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

