Critical Survey: Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Canoo and Envirotech Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Canoo presently has a consensus target price of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 490.91%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Canoo has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canoo and Envirotech Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 147.01 -$346.77 million ($2.17) -0.63 Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 25.37 -$7.65 million ($0.47) -7.34

Envirotech Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canoo. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canoo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -173.05% -109.89% Envirotech Vehicles -190.94% -11.97% -11.78%

Summary

Canoo beats Envirotech Vehicles on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles. The company serves to small businesses, independent contractors, tradespeople, utilities, and service technicians. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

