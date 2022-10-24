Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “N/A” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.92.

RUSMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of RUSMF opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

