CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVI. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.42. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.76%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

