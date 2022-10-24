Brokerages Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target at $13.25

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

