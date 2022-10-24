Brokerages Set UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) PT at $14.02

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UniCredit from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.90 ($12.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

UniCredit Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

