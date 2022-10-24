Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives $14.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.36.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Atlas Price Performance

ATCO opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Atlas’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Atlas by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,616,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 215,125 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 55.9% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 731,493 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 8.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 792,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 59,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 13.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 91,965 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Featured Articles

