Analysts Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Price Target at C$9.14

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.51.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,248.88. In other Kinross Gold news, Director Glenn Antony Ives purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,052.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$304,684.80. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$43,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,248.88. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $81,240 over the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 4.7 %

TSE:K opened at C$4.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.20. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.92 and a 52 week high of C$8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

