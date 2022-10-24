Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $42.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

