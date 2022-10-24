Brokerages Set Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target at $124.14

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Loblaw Companies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.78. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $95.55.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

