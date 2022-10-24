The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €34.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Renault in a report on Friday.

Renault Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RNO opened at €32.76 ($33.43) on Friday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($102.76). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.53.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

