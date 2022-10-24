Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Down 3.1 %

RI stock opened at €172.35 ($175.87) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a one year high of €136.25 ($139.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €186.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €185.19.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.