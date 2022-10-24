UBS Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €24.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.30 ($33.98) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Vonovia stock opened at €20.86 ($21.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.33. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €18.59 ($18.96) and a 12 month high of €54.54 ($55.65). The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

