The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €735.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($750.00) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($530.61) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of Kering stock opened at €454.10 ($463.37) on Friday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($425.92). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €497.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €503.67.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.