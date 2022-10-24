TD Securities Analysts Give Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) a C$2.25 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$2.25 target price on Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

Shares of ORE opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.