Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $34.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Stock Performance

NYSE GDOT opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Green Dot has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $46.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.