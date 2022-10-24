Contrasting SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) & Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SemiLEDs and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus price target of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 36.65%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -50.63% -83.66% -19.72% Maxeon Solar Technologies -31.64% -94.81% -26.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SemiLEDs and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $4.74 million 2.42 -$2.85 million ($0.78) -3.24 Maxeon Solar Technologies $783.28 million 0.98 -$254.52 million ($7.03) -2.46

SemiLEDs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies. SemiLEDs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxeon Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SemiLEDs beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chunan, Taiwan.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

