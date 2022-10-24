Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The closed-end fund reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.06 by ($0.20). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $199.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.87 million. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $158.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 8.78. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $141.80 and a one year high of $338.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at $812,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 18.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 161.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

