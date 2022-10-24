Ribbon Communications (RBBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 31.21%. On average, analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $2.65 on Monday. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $443.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ribbon Communications

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

In related news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 1,639,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,435,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,679,003.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.