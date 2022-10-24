Turning Point Brands (TPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.86 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of TPB stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $367.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $48.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 101,400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $2,116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,033,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 973,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,111,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPB. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

