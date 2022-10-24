FirstService (FSV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.46 per share for the quarter.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FSV opened at C$167.67 on Monday. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$145.76 and a 52 week high of C$256.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$165.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$163.55.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of FirstService to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$148.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$198.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$172.50, for a total transaction of C$500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,073,390. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$172.50, for a total value of C$500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at C$35,073,390. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.00, for a total transaction of C$342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,618,600.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.