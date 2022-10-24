Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €47.20 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €47.20 ($48.16) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

TLX opened at €36.60 ($37.35) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. Talanx has a twelve month low of €33.44 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €44.42 ($45.33).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

