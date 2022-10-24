SITE Centers (SITC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect SITE Centers to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SITE Centers Stock Up 0.9 %

SITC stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.53.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,255,000 after purchasing an additional 479,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,470,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,884,000 after purchasing an additional 667,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,045,000 after purchasing an additional 284,567 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 12.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,632,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 175,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,137,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 96,371 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

