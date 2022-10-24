BOK Financial (BOKF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect BOK Financial to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $96.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.12. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $866,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.