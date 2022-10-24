Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CUBI opened at $30.93 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after buying an additional 37,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

