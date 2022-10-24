Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $755.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,231,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,226,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,468,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

